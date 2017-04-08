Sun Prairie church to close Sunday after visit from suspicious person
Services are canceled at a Sun Prairie church because of an ongoing manhunt for a threatening suspect in the Janesville area. According to Sun Prairie police, a man walked into Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Broadway Drive in Sun Prairie around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to ask about church services and practices about turning people away from services.
