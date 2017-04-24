Police say man at Sun Prairie church ...

Police say man at Sun Prairie church was not gun shop suspect

Sunday Apr 9 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Authorities are stepping up patrols around southern Wisconsin churches as a precaution as they search for a man suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store after threatening to carry out an unspecified attack. The Rock County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski expressed anti-religious views in a 161-page manifesto he sent to the White House.

