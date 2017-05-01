Fire department considers program to train high school students
Starting this fall, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin could have a new group of recruits for its fire department, training future firefighters while they're still in high school. "I'm looking to staff this fire department and one out on the west side 24 hours a day, and I need help," said Fire Chief Christopher Garrison, talking to a group of Prairie Phoenix Academy students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC