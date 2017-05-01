Fire department considers program to ...

Fire department considers program to train high school students

Starting this fall, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin could have a new group of recruits for its fire department, training future firefighters while they're still in high school. "I'm looking to staff this fire department and one out on the west side 24 hours a day, and I need help," said Fire Chief Christopher Garrison, talking to a group of Prairie Phoenix Academy students.

