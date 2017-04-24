Rape steamed on Facebook Live
A man appeared in Dane County court Friday, charged in connection to what investigators allege was the repeated sexual assaults of a teenager sexual assaults streamed live over Facebook. Also charged in connection to the crimes are 20-year old Lashaun Cole of Sun Prairie, 21-year old Kashawn Redus of Madison, as well as a Madison 17-year-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|7
|Sun Prairie man arrested for 4th-offense OWI
|Mar '17
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC