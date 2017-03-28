Madison Police looking for help identifying bank robber
Police have released a surveillance video image of a man suspected of robbing the Associated Bank on the 4400 block of Cottage Grove Road back on March 22nd. Police describe the man as black, 5'8, with a medium build, in his mid 40's, and say he passed a note to a teller around 3:00 pm last Wednesday after entering the bank.
