TEC Mailing Solutions Offers Idealliance Members Discounts on Cloud-Ba...

Idealliance, the communications industry association representing all facets of the global omnichannel media value chain, is pleased to announce that TEC Mailing Solutions of Sun Prairie, Wis., has joined the Idealliance Member Advantage Program and will now offer Idealliance members a 20% discount off an annual subscription to its cloud-based address hygiene and postal sortation portals MailPreparer and IMSort. "By joining our Member Advantage Program , TEC Mailing Solutions will now enable Idealliance members to access its latest mailing and address technologies at a meaningful discount," says Dean D'Ambrosi, Idealliance Senior Vice President, Sales.

