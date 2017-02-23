Despite calls from his constituents, Sen. Johnson ghosts Madison community at open chair town hall
An open chair town hall meeting scheduled at the First Congregational United Church of Christ took an unexpected turn when Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who was invited to the event by his constituents, failed to make an appearance. Originally, the Wednesday question-and-answer session between the Wisconsin senator and Madison-area voters was supposed to be held at the Middleton Public Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
