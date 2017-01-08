Suspects in custody after shots fired call in Sun Prairie
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says they have suspects in custody after a shorts fired call near Woodman's in Sun Prairie. People who were there tell 27 News they were evacuated from the store at about midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Donald Trump and the National Debt (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Oct '15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|5
|Jimmy the Groundhog turns on Wisconsin mayor (Feb '15)
|Jul '15
|private guy
|12
|Review: Brooks Tractor Inc (May '15)
|May '15
|Playinginthedirt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC