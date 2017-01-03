Prepress / Pre media

Prepress / Pre media

Job Description WISCONSIN Pre-Media / Prepress Specialist Located near Wisconsin Dells around the Madison area Relocation assistance may be available First shift - direct hire position Client company is a manufacturer, with an in-house printing plant. Company was started over 100 years ago in ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Premedia/Prepress Digital Preflight Posted: Thursday, January 05, 2017 Location: Sun Prairie, Wisconsin Country: United States Salary Range: $20 - $25 Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 1st Shift You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

