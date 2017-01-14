More
Fire officials say many disabled residents in Sun Prairie were able to be relocated safely after a fire broke out the Faith Living Center early this morning. Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 131t Clarmar Drive around 4:30 this morning to find a smoke-filled room on the second floor.
