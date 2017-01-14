More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WKOW-TV

Fire officials say many disabled residents in Sun Prairie were able to be relocated safely after a fire broke out the Faith Living Center early this morning. Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 131t Clarmar Drive around 4:30 this morning to find a smoke-filled room on the second floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Donald Trump and the National Debt (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15) Oct '15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 5
News Jimmy the Groundhog turns on Wisconsin mayor (Feb '15) Jul '15 private guy 12
Review: Brooks Tractor Inc (May '15) May '15 Playinginthedirt 1
See all Sun Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Prairie Forum Now

Sun Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sun Prairie, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC