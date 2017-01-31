Brooks Tractor Announcements
Brooks Tractor Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Truie Brobston as the new Sales Manager at its Sun Prairie, WI facility. Truie has been with the Brooks Tractor team as an account manager covering Dane County since April of 2016.
