Snow Emergencies declared

The City of Sun Prairie will be declaring a Snow Emergency: beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2016 and continuing until 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2016, a Snow Emergency will be declared. A Snow Emergency means that there is no parking on any City street when snow amounts reach 3 inches in depth or greater until the Snow Emergency has been canceled.

