Snow Emergencies declared

Snow Emergencies declared

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: WKOW-TV

The City of Sun Prairie will be declaring a Snow Emergency: beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2016 and continuing until 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2016, a Snow Emergency will be declared. A Snow Emergency means that there is no parking on any City street when snow amounts reach 3 inches in depth or greater until the Snow Emergency has been canceled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Donald Trump and the National Debt (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15) Oct '15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 5
News Jimmy the Groundhog turns on Wisconsin mayor (Feb '15) Jul '15 private guy 12
Review: Brooks Tractor Inc (May '15) May '15 Playinginthedirt 1
See all Sun Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Prairie Forum Now

Sun Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
 

Sun Prairie, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,341

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC