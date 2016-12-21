More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WKOW-TV

Local unemployment rates went down in most major Wisconsin cities, but increased in most counties between October and November. The state Department of Workforce Development released the latest figures on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Donald Trump and the National Debt (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
News Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15) Oct '15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 5
News Jimmy the Groundhog turns on Wisconsin mayor (Feb '15) Jul '15 private guy 12
Review: Brooks Tractor Inc (May '15) May '15 Playinginthedirt 1
See all Sun Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun Prairie Forum Now

Sun Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Sun Prairie, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,963

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC