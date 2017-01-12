Madison man arrested after police pursuit, crash into Sun Prairie school
A Madison man was arrested after police say he led police on a chase with a stolen vehicle, then crashed into a Sun Prairie school. Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, December 29, the Dane County Communications Center got information from the Stoughton Police Department that one of their officers was behind a stolen vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Donald Trump and the National Debt (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Oct '15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|5
|Jimmy the Groundhog turns on Wisconsin mayor (Feb '15)
|Jul '15
|private guy
|12
|Review: Brooks Tractor Inc (May '15)
|May '15
|Playinginthedirt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC