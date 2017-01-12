Madison man arrested after police pur...

Madison man arrested after police pursuit, crash into Sun Prairie school

Friday Dec 30

A Madison man was arrested after police say he led police on a chase with a stolen vehicle, then crashed into a Sun Prairie school. Around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, December 29, the Dane County Communications Center got information from the Stoughton Police Department that one of their officers was behind a stolen vehicle.

Sun Prairie, WI

