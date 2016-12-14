14-year-old breaks parked-car window,...

14-year-old breaks parked-car window, steals cash at Madison College, police say

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Channel3000

A 14-year-old faces charges after he broke out the window of a parked car and stole money, police said. Madison police said the teen and another boy were spotted inside a Madison College student's car Monday night, which was parked in the Truax campus lot on Wright Street.

