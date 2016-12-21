Sun Prairie woman who shot husband pleads guilty to lesser charge

A Sun Prairie woman who was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting her husband in March pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Kassandra J. Brown was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic-abuse enhancer on suspicion of shooting her husband, 30-year-old Charles Brown, outside their Sun Prairie home March 4. The complaint said Charles Brown left for work Friday morning but returned home after his wife, Kassandra, called and told him their baby was "unresponsive."

