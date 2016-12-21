Sun Prairie woman who shot husband pleads guilty to lesser charge
A Sun Prairie woman who was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting her husband in March pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Kassandra J. Brown was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic-abuse enhancer on suspicion of shooting her husband, 30-year-old Charles Brown, outside their Sun Prairie home March 4. The complaint said Charles Brown left for work Friday morning but returned home after his wife, Kassandra, called and told him their baby was "unresponsive."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channel3000.
Add your comments below
Sun Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Donald Trump and the National Debt (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Residents welcome city's first mosque (Aug '15)
|Oct '15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|5
|Jimmy the Groundhog turns on Wisconsin mayor (Feb '15)
|Jul '15
|private guy
|12
|Review: Brooks Tractor Inc (May '15)
|May '15
|Playinginthedirt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sun Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC