Waste water battle nears end for thou...

Waste water battle nears end for thousands

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: ABC15.com

It's a water fight that's pitted neighbor against neighbor, and town against town. Tuesday evening, the Arizona Corporation Commission decided to do something about sewer rates affecting thousands of Epcor customers in the West Valley and parts of Mojave County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Jun 16 Ozy 68
Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11) Jun 15 Katie 8
New guy at Quik food Mart on 83 Jun 5 Juancarlosmendez 1
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Jun 2 Danelle ramsey 28
New to you AZ May 28 Michelle 1
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) May '17 HornyGirl18 9
the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13) May '17 Crayonkid 26
See all Sun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun City Forum Now

Sun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Sun City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,266 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC