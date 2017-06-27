Waste water battle nears end for thousands
It's a water fight that's pitted neighbor against neighbor, and town against town. Tuesday evening, the Arizona Corporation Commission decided to do something about sewer rates affecting thousands of Epcor customers in the West Valley and parts of Mojave County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Jun 16
|Ozy
|68
|Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11)
|Jun 15
|Katie
|8
|New guy at Quik food Mart on 83
|Jun 5
|Juancarlosmendez
|1
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|May '17
|HornyGirl18
|9
|the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Crayonkid
|26
Find what you want!
Search Sun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC