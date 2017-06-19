Trent Franks' Net Worth Has Skyrocketed Since He Got Into Office
That's not entirely surprising when you consider that it costs more than $10 million , on average, to win a seat in the House. But it is concerning when you consider that these wealthy individuals recently voted to effectively take away health insurance from millions of people who won't be able to afford their premiums under the American Health Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Sun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Jun 16
|Ozy
|68
|Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11)
|Jun 15
|Katie
|8
|New guy at Quik food Mart on 83
|Jun 5
|Juancarlosmendez
|1
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|May 26
|HornyGirl18
|9
|the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Crayonkid
|26
Find what you want!
Search Sun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC