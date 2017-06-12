Topical Products by Phillips Company: Recall - Due to Concerns of Manufacturing Practices

ISSUE: Phillips Company is voluntarily recalling all lots of Tetrastem, Diabecline, Tetracycline-ABC, VenomX, Acneen, StaphWash, StringMed, NoPain and LidoMed distributed by Phillips Company, with business offices located in Sun City, Arizona, to the retail level. The products are being recalled after an FDA inspection found significant manufacturing practices that calls into question the safety, identity, strength, quality and purity of unexpired drug products made at the firm during the past three years.

