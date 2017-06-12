Topical Products by Phillips Company:...

Topical Products by Phillips Company: Recall - Due to Concerns of Manufacturing Practices

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

ISSUE: Phillips Company is voluntarily recalling all lots of Tetrastem, Diabecline, Tetracycline-ABC, VenomX, Acneen, StaphWash, StringMed, NoPain and LidoMed distributed by Phillips Company, with business offices located in Sun City, Arizona, to the retail level. The products are being recalled after an FDA inspection found significant manufacturing practices that calls into question the safety, identity, strength, quality and purity of unexpired drug products made at the firm during the past three years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Jun 11 Duffy moon 66
New guy at Quik food Mart on 83 Jun 5 Juancarlosmendez 1
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Jun 2 Danelle ramsey 28
New to you AZ May 28 Michelle 1
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) May 26 HornyGirl18 9
the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13) May 21 Crayonkid 26
Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09) May '17 crippledguy69cant... 59
See all Sun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 14 at 9:21AM MST

Sun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sun City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC