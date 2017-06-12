Painting found in Arizona garage worth $10 to $15 million
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A painting discovered in a garage in Sun City, Arizona is believed to be an original Jackson Pollock worth $10 to $15 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Duffy moon
|66
|New guy at Quik food Mart on 83
|Jun 5
|Juancarlosmendez
|1
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|May 26
|HornyGirl18
|9
|the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13)
|May 21
|Crayonkid
|26
|Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09)
|May '17
|crippledguy69cant...
|59
Find what you want!
Search Sun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC