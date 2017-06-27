Home window tinting is a heat-fighting secret

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:16PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 16 at 3:16PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:16PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:16PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai SUN CITY, AZ - A temperature sign in Sun City read 109 degrees Friday, but forecasters are predicting even hotter ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.