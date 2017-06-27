Home window tinting is a heat-fighting secret
Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:16PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Heat Advisory issued June 16 at 3:16PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:16PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 16 at 3:16PM MST expiring June 22 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Gila, Yavapai Excessive Heat Warning issued June 14 at 2:52PM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Yavapai Excessive Heat Watch issued June 14 at 3:18AM MST expiring June 20 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai SUN CITY, AZ - A temperature sign in Sun City read 109 degrees Friday, but forecasters are predicting even hotter ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Sun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Jun 16
|Ozy
|68
|Review: Valley Of The Sun Pediatrics (Jun '11)
|Jun 15
|Katie
|8
|New guy at Quik food Mart on 83
|Jun 5
|Juancarlosmendez
|1
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Jun 2
|Danelle ramsey
|28
|New to you AZ
|May 28
|Michelle
|1
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|May '17
|HornyGirl18
|9
|the new ''black;; surprise (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Crayonkid
|26
Find what you want!
Search Sun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC