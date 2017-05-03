Marilyn Lancelot, who was arrested fo...

Marilyn Lancelot, who was arrested for embezzling

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Marilyn Lancelot, who was arrested for embezzling $350,000 from her job after being a compulsive gambler for seven years, in her home in Sun City, Ariz., April 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
In search of: Apr 26 Dannyboy 1
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Apr 23 Aztec0797 8
Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise? Apr 8 TN sucks 1
Ted Lindsay , help me find this man (Oct '14) Apr 7 Steve 5
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr 3 u reap what u sow 228
I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16) Apr '17 Done that 8
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Mar '17 Ozy 63
See all Sun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Maricopa County was issued at May 04 at 1:55AM MST

Sun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sun City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC