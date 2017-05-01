Officials: Sun City husband shoots wi...

Officials: Sun City husband shoots wife in domestic dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Officials: Sun City husband shoots wife in domestic dispute A Sun City man shot his wife, critically injuring her, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qnuiiu A Sun City man shot his wife, critically injuring her, after a family fight, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Sun City the best place to retire in AZ? (Apr '09) May 8 crippledguy69cant... 59
Pro's & Con's of moving to Suprise? May 7 relax 3
In search of: Apr 26 Dannyboy 1
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Apr 23 Aztec0797 8
Ted Lindsay , help me find this man (Oct '14) Apr '17 Steve 5
News White supremacist gang busted (May '06) Apr '17 u reap what u sow 228
I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16) Apr '17 Done that 8
See all Sun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun City Forum Now

Sun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Sun City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC