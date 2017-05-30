Model train club to host open house May 21
The Sun City Model Train Club invites the community to its annual Spring Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The G scale members are in the final stages of taking back their outdoor layout from the squirrels and chipmunks and making final repairs to their buildings and structures. N scale members continue to add buildings and scenery.
