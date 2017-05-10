Man sentenced for burglarizing 40 Ari...

Man sentenced for burglarizing 40 Arizona homes

A man dubbed the "Pink Panther" burglar who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from Sun City-area homes has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Maricopa County Attorney's Office officials say 24-year-old Dalton Philbrick also was ordered Wednesday to pay more than $206,000 in restitution.

