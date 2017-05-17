Abt & HCT's Beauty and the Beast Book Drive to Benefit Valley Children
Arizona Broadway Theatre and the Herberger Theater Center are partnering with the Peoria Public Library System and Phoenix Public Libraries for a special Beauty and The Beast Summer Literacy Campaign and Children's Book Drive. Donated books will be distributed to underserved communities throughout the Valley of The Sun.
