This Is What Retirement Looked Like in 1970

With a population of 14,000 enjoying its three golf courses and "illuminated outdoor shuffleboard courts," Sun City was thriving. One of the major draws of Sun City was that, if residents were willing to pack up and move, investing in one of the "low, white-roofed, pastel-tinted" houses in the area, they could then live fully - with access to clubs and activities for every interest under the desert sun - on much less than they might require elsewhere.

