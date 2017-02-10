Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new aval...

Meet Ava, Arizona Snowbowl's new avalanche rescue puppy in training

If you venture to Arizona Snowbowl this ski season, a puppy might catch your eye. A bouncy, adorable puppy dressed in a red work vest - with a mane of downy fur.

