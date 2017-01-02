Sun City man who disappeared Friday still missing
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is hopeful that as residents return from holiday vacations, someone will recognize a Sun City West man who has been missing since Friday. Sun City man who disappeared Friday still missing The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is hopeful that as residents return from holiday vacations, someone will recognize a Sun City West man who has been missing since Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Sun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 31
|Blurp
|4
|Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago
|Dec 30
|OMG
|3
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Dec 22
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Yessss
|4
|Todd Alan Ashlock
|Dec 18
|CharlesAshlock
|1
|Where is the Rock!!!!!!
|Dec 15
|Trent
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC