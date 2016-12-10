Temple Beth Shalom Sisterhood presents Hanukkah history program
Temple Beth Shalom Sisterhood will hold a program about the historical background and origins of Hanukkah featuring Bill Cadwallender, at noon Monday, Dec. 19, at the synagogue. The program cost is $8 for members, $10 for nonmembers and includes lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Yessss
|4
|Todd Alan Ashlock
|Dec 18
|CharlesAshlock
|1
|Where is the Rock!!!!!!
|Dec 15
|Trent
|3
|Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15)
|Dec 14
|LOL
|6
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 11
|Marge
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sun City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC