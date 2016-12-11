MCSO: Man used hospital patients' car...

MCSO: Man used hospital patients' cards to buy gun parts

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A Banner Health employee was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing credit-card information from patients to pay for parts he needed to build an assault rifle, authorities said. MCSO: Man used hospital patients' cards to buy gun parts A Banner Health employee was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing credit-card information from patients to pay for parts he needed to build an assault rifle, authorities said.

