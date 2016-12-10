MCSO: Hospital employee accused of fraud

Sunday Dec 11

A hospital employee is behind bars for allegedly buying multiple items from a store online with credit cards that he stole from patients. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office recently charged Filip Chudziak of Surprise with fraudulent scheme, fraudulent credit card and identify theft.

