10 years later, Surprise still waits for mega-development
Sun City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Sat
|Steve
|3
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|134
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 31
|Blurp
|4
|Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago
|Dec 30
|OMG
|3
|Youngtown Music Thread
|Dec 22
|Musikologist
|3
|Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10)
|Dec 21
|MaH
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Yessss
|4
