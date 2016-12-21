News 20 mins ago 9:18 p.m.She's lost ...

News 20 mins ago 9:18 p.m.She's lost over 100 pounds, now she wants everyone to know 'it is possi...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: KCEN

As she loses even more weight, Norma wants everyone to know, "that it is possible, and that you can do it." Nov. 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sun City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youngtown Music Thread Thu Musikologist 3
News Best friend of Surprise teen who died after bei... (Sep '10) Dec 21 MaH 12
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Dec 20 Yessss 4
Todd Alan Ashlock Dec 18 CharlesAshlock 1
Where is the Rock!!!!!! Dec 15 Trent 3
News Drunk drivers don't read "Wrong Way" signs (Jun '15) Dec 14 LOL 6
Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru Dec 11 Marge 3
See all Sun City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sun City Forum Now

Sun City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sun City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Sun City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC