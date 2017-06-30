Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on July 4

A vintage military plane is seen being flown in the 2015 "Salute From the Shore" by the Apache Family Campground Pier area, just north of Myrtle Beach. On Tuesday, the eighth annual flyover, with F-16 jets from the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, as well as older aircraft, will go along the Atlantic Ocean coast from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier area of North Myrtle Beach at 1 p.m. July 1, heading southwest to Hilton Head Island within an hour.

