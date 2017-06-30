"Salute to the Shore" celebrates July 4th in the air above the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Celebrating July 4th on the beach today? Look up around 1 p.m. and you'll see F-16s and vintage aircraft flying overhead. The 8th annual Salute from the Shore military flyover will take place today between 1-1:30 p.m. It's a tribute to America's armed forces and their families, and participants are asked to display red, white and blue as they view the flyover..

