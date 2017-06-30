"Salute to the Shore" celebrates July...

"Salute to the Shore" celebrates July 4th in the air above the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC Celebrating July 4th on the beach today? Look up around 1 p.m. and you'll see F-16s and vintage aircraft flying overhead. The 8th annual Salute from the Shore military flyover will take place today between 1-1:30 p.m. It's a tribute to America's armed forces and their families, and participants are asked to display red, white and blue as they view the flyover..

