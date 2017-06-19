Young's Food Stores Gives $12,500 to ...

Young's Food Stores Gives $12,500 to Tuomey Foundation

Thursday Jun 15

VPS Convenience Store Group, operator of Sumter, S.C., area Young's Food Stores, presented a $12,500 grant on Wednesday to the Tuomey Foundation through the BP Fueling Communities Program. Young's Food Stores and BP partnered together to demonstrate their shared commitment to the health of the Sumter-Shaw area.

