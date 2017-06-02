The Agenda: Columbia mayor pushes local support for Paris accord;...
In the past, New York City has shipped its trash as far away as S.C. for disposal, but under a new initiative it is trying to harness its food waste into compost and gas. Source: New York Times Members of the S.C. delegation in Washington are spinning President Donald Trump's announcement yesterday that he intended to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement all different ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Pissex off
|2
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Louise
|7
|Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Too trusting
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Captain Blasio
|134
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC