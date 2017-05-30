South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn ...

South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn tells town hall in Sumter that better days are ahead

The energy in the room was subdued, but U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn told supporters Thursday there is light at the end of what many view as the dark times that have come with President Donald Trump's administration. More than one attendee asked South Carolina's only Democratic congressman during a town hall how they could remain hopeful while Trump has worked to reverse executive orders and policies on immigration, health care and the environment set by his predecessor Barack Obama.

