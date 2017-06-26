Ralph Norman wins SC's 5th District s...

Ralph Norman wins SC's 5th District special election

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WBTV

South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman has won Tuesday's special election for the state's Fifth Congressional District seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney. In two separate tweets, Trump wrote,"Ralph Norman, who is running for Congress in SC's 5th District, will be a fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and...." he continued, "....getting great border security and healthcare.

