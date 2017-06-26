Ralph Norman wins SC's 5th District special election
South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman has won Tuesday's special election for the state's Fifth Congressional District seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney. In two separate tweets, Trump wrote,"Ralph Norman, who is running for Congress in SC's 5th District, will be a fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and...." he continued, "....getting great border security and healthcare.
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Sun
|Life
|12
|Trying to escape from sumter
|Jun 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Pissex off
|2
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Louise
|7
|Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Too trusting
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Captain Blasio
|134
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
