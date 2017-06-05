Prosecutor: Body cameras made it easier to clear officers
A South Carolina prosecutor says video from brand-new body cameras made it much easier to clear three officers who fired 23 shots and killed a man who fired a shot at them during a scuffle. The state investigative report on the December shooting of Waltki Williams by Sumter police obtained by The Associated Press says the officers didn't turn on their body cameras until after they fired because things happened so fast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Pissex off
|2
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Louise
|7
|Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Too trusting
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Captain Blasio
|134
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC