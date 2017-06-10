Portion of St. Pauls Church Road to close for emergency repairs
St. Pauls Church Road will be closed to drivers in Sumter for emergency bridge repairs, according to the Sumter Police Department. In a social media posts on Saturday, Sumter PD said the state Department of Transportation will close the road between Broad Street and Patriot Parkway.
