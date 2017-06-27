Polls close in SC's 5th District spec...

Polls close in SC's 5th District special election for new US rep

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WBTV

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. The election will determine who will fill the seat Mick Mulvaney vacated a few months ago. In two separate tweets, Trump wrote,"Ralph Norman, who is running for Congress in SC's 5th District, will be a fantastic help to me in cutting taxes, and...." he continued, "....getting great border security and healthcare.

