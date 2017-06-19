Minnesota Twins select Charlie Barnes...

Minnesota Twins select Charlie Barnes in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft

In the fourth round of the MLB Draft , the Twins selected LHP Charlie Barnes, a college junior from Clemson University. Barnes is a 6'0", 175 lb born October 1st, 1995 in Sumter, SC.

