Man charged with arson, accused of starting house fire with 4 kids inside
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office charged Timothy Ricky Browder, 36, with Arson. He is accused of setting his house on Richland Avenue on fire on June 4. Sumter firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be suspicious and notified the Sumter County Arson investigators.
