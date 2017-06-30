Man charged with arson, accused of st...

Man charged with arson, accused of starting house fire with 4 kids inside

Thursday Jun 29

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office charged Timothy Ricky Browder, 36, with Arson. He is accused of setting his house on Richland Avenue on fire on June 4. Sumter firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be suspicious and notified the Sumter County Arson investigators.

