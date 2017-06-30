Grand Strand fired up for Fourth of J...

Grand Strand fired up for Fourth of July celebrations

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

This shows the perspective from flying in the 2014 "Salute From the Shore." On July 4, the eighth annual flyover, with F-16 jets from 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, as well as older aircraft, will go along the Atlantic Ocean coast from the Cherry Grove Fishing Pier area of North Myrtle Beach at 1 p.m. July 1, heading southwest to Hilton Head Island within an hour.

