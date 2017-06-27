Family of Sumter Co. hit-and-run vict...

Family of Sumter Co. hit-and-run victim want driver to come forward

Tuesday

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for a driver connected to a hit-and-run collision in Rembert last week that left an area mechanic dead. Friends and family of 56-year-old Dwain Wright say he was simply making his way home on the early morning of June 18. Just after midnight Wright was struck and killed by a passing car on Ellerbe Mill Road.

