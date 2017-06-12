Driver dies after being ejected from ...

Driver dies after being ejected from SUV that was rear-ended near Sumter

Monday Jun 5

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a southbound SUV that was slowing down on US 15 was ejected from the vehicle after a car rear-ended it and caused it to cross the median and hit two other vehicles that were traveling northbound. The driver of the SUV passed away after being airlifted to an area hospital, troopers said.

