Driver dies after being ejected from SUV that was rear-ended near Sumter
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a southbound SUV that was slowing down on US 15 was ejected from the vehicle after a car rear-ended it and caused it to cross the median and hit two other vehicles that were traveling northbound. The driver of the SUV passed away after being airlifted to an area hospital, troopers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Nails 23 (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Pissex off
|2
|Puppy Tails Grooming by Lacey Mullins (Jan '16)
|Mar '17
|Louise
|7
|Review: Proactive Auto & Finance LLC (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|Too trusting
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Captain Blasio
|134
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC