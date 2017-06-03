Dems Rally For Archie Parnell

Dems Rally For Archie Parnell

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: FITSNews

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez and former 2016 presidential candidate Martin O'Malley are campaigning this weekend in South Carolina on behalf of Archie Parnell . Parnell is the Sumter, S.C. tax attorney who is running in this month's special election for the Palmetto State's fifth congressional district .

