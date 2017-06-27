Adult, two children rescued after car drives into pond
An adult and three children in Sumter County were rescued after their car went into a retention pond Thursday night. Sumter police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. off North Wise Drive between Dillon Park and Dillon Trace Apartments.
